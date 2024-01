CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A 24-hour double-lane closure on Sam’s Circle westbound near Walmart Way in Chesapeake will be in effect from Tuesday through Jan. 10 to allow for sewer installation.

The city said a marked detour will be in place, and asked that drivers follow all posted signage.

The area impacted is just off of North Battlefield Boulevard and Interstate 64 near Walmart and Sam’s Club.