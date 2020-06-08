Kids march in Chesapeake to support Black Lives Matter and call for better future

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — In Chesapeake, hundreds of kids and their parents came together in a march for children to support Black Lives Matter and to call for a better future.

The crowd marched to Greenbrier Parkway chanting “Stop the violence. Stop the hate.”

They remembered young lives lost to injustice like Emmett Till and more recently, Trayvon Martin and Tamir Rice.

Once they reached the road, they took a knee and observed a moment of silence before marching back.

The event organizer says there is no doubt that children are watching what is happening right now, so she wanted to give them an opportunity to use their voice too.

“I hope they learn it’s ok to speak up and express themselves. I hope they take away that they are enough; that they matter; and that they deserve respect,” she said.

Parents brought their children to show that, kids are never to too young to speak up.

“I wanted him to come here for the experience, and to stand up for what’s right. There’s a lot going on and enough is enough,” said one of the mothers.

Standing next to her, her son held his sign tight, and when asked what it said he replied, “Be kind to me, black lives matter.”

For him, the sign is telling people to “stop being mean to black people.”

After the march, the families walked laps around the basketball court for eight minutes and 46 seconds in memory of George Floyd.

