Juvenile accused in armed robbery believed to be hiding in Chesapeake residence

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police were on scene in a Chesapeake neighborhood Monday evening attempting to negotiate with a juvenile accused in an armed robbery.
A police department spokesperson said that the high school-aged juvenile male was believed to be hiding in a residence near where the robbery happened, which was at a park off Holly Cove Drive.
Dispatchers said the call reporting the robbery came in at 1:21 p.m.
Police believe the boy knew the person he robbed. The boy had a handgun, but additional details on the type of gun weren’t immediately released.
As of 5:15 p.m., the boy had been identified by police. Negotiators were on scene at that time.
