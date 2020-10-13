Jury selection for Chesapeake OB-GYN accused of performing unnecessary surgeries begins Tuesday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Jury selection is expected to begin in the trial of a local OB-GYN accused of performing unnecessary procedures on patients as part of an insurance fraud scheme.

Dr. Javaid Perwaiz’s attorney tells WAVY.com the selection process will start Tuesday morning at 11 a.m. in Norfolk Federal Court. He faces more than 60 health care fraud charges.

Prosecutors believe Perwaiz’s alleged crimes happened for nearly 10 years, from 2010 to 2019, with police arresting him last year. He was an OB-GYN in Chesapeake, Portsmouth and Suffolk for three decades.

Perwaiz has pleaded not guilty to all on the charges. His case was rescheduled last month because of a COVID-19 outbreak at Western Tidewater Regional jail.

10 On Your Side’s Jason Marks will cover jury selection when it gets underway later this morning. Look for his updates starting on WAVY News 10 at 4 p.m.

Federal prosecutors have set up a website that tracks the Perwaiz case. It includes information for patients who want to contact the FBI or obtain copies of their medical records.

