Jobless and about to be homeless — the reality of months without an unemployment check

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Christy Baines of Chesapeake takes care of her mother who has cancer and just got out of the hospital last week. Baines lost her job four months ago and has had no income since.

As bad as all that sounds, Baines’ situation is about to get even worse.

“It’s very frustrating because I’m getting ready to lose my home,” Baines said Monday morning.

Baines was a secretary at Stan’s Automotive in Chesapeake until she wasn’t, beginning in the middle of March. Prior to that she said business was good with anywhere from 10 to 15 customers a day. The shop has since reopened but Baines says she hasn’t been able to get her job back.

Meanwhile, the bills are mounting.

“I have an awesome landlord and he’s been waiting and waiting, but he can’t wait no more,” Baines said.

Like thousands of people in Hampton Roads, Baines was denied traditional unemployment benefits.

But she did qualify for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance — the federal stopgap program — and says she filed her PUA claims every week since she lost her job.

But now, four months afterward, she still has yet to see a payment and is caught up in a maze of frustration.

“I keep calling and trying to ask questions but they say I need an identification number, but I haven’t even received my money yet to get an identification number,” Baines said.

Congress approved PUA as a safety net during the pandemic. It covers independent contractors, gig workers, and the self-employed — and even those who exhausted benefits on a recent claim or don’t qualify because of a short work history.

But it’s not doing that for people like Baines.

“All you get is ‘Call back later’ and click,” she said.

If you have a problem getting unemployment benefits, let us know at reportit@wavy.com.

Meanwhile, the $600 dollar weekly supplement – a different federal benefit program — will run out at the end of July unless there’s an extension.

