CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — School officials say they are now investigating after racist graffiti was found on school grounds at Great Bridge High School in Chesapeake.

A Chesapeake Public Schools spokesperson confirmed with 10 On Your Side that a custodian discovered the graffiti Wednesday morning in the front of the auditorium.

It is unclear what the graffiti showed, however, officials say it has since been removed.

The school administration, along with Chesapeake police, are now investigating the incident.

In the statement to 10 On Your Side, the school official noted that the incident is “not reflective of the student body and staff at Great Bridge High School.”

“We are committed to nurturing inclusive educational learning environments where each and every child is respected and valued for who they are,’ the spokesperson said. “Our diversity is what makes us stronger, and how we treat each other is a measure of our shared values and commitment to basic human dignity and worth.”