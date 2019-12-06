Intersection causing fear in Chesapeake; city plans to add more signs

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Employees of a construction rental business in Chesapeake say they fear for their safety every day they drive to work.

That’s because of an on-ramp coming from Military Highway onto northbound Bainbridge Boulevard.

Waylon Wakefield, an employee at United Rentals on Bainbridge said drivers speed on the ramp heading north on Bainbridge while drivers are turning right into the store.

“They’re treating this as an acceleration ramp onto Bainbridge coming down full speed, meanwhile you have cars turning in and out of this business here (United Rentals) and it’s causing a lot of accidents,” Wakefield said.

10 On Your Side reached out to Jason Brown, a spokesperson for the Public Works department for the city of Chesapeake. Brown said based on data he gathered from the city and the police department, there’s only been one recorded crash there in the last three years.

However, not all crashes are reported.

“I see maybe two to three, maybe four accidents a year,” Wakefield said. “We came into work about two weeks ago on a Monday and there was skid marks and a bumper sitting here in the entrance. Clearly there was an accident over the weekend.”

Wakefield’s biggest fear?

“A fatality,” he said.

There’s a yield sign that greets drivers driving on the ramp heading north on Bainbridge Blvd., but Wakefield said people are ignoring it and more needs to be done.

“I’d like to see some flashing lights or improved signage, something to slow these motorists down,” he said.

Shortly after 10 On Your Side spoke with Brown, the city said they plan to add more signage.

He said they’ll be located before the ramp, showing drivers how to safely turn right into the United Rentals parking lot. He said there will be more signs alerting drivers to watch for cars also making that turn.

If you have any concerns on the roads, contact 10 On Your Side’s Traffic Anchor Madison Glassman.