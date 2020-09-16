Installation of train-activated gates and lights at Snowden Street in Chesapeake to start next month

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — CSX officials say the installation of train-activated warning devices will soon be underway at a rail crossing where a woman was hit and killed by a train in March 2019.

CSX officials said Tuesday that construction at the Snowden Street crossing in Chespeake could start Oct. 19, if no unforeseen circumstances cause delays.

The project, if started on time, would be finished by Nov. 23.

In March 2019, 28-year-old Taylor Romanczyk died at the crossing when a CSX train hit her.

The process to upgrade the crossing came shortly after.

In June 2019, Chesapeake City Council approved funding for CSX to put gates and lights at Snowden Street.

By November 2019, CSX said it had completed signal design plans and were working on construction agreements to upgrade the active warning signals.

Latest Posts: