CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The North Chesapeake Expressway was temporarily closed following a multi-vehicle crash early Thursday morning.

According to Chesapeake police, officers responded to the crash involving five vehicles at the expressway just before the interchange around 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

Details are still very limited, however, several motorists involved in the crash were sent to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries. 10 On Your Side is still learning the number of patients that were injured.

The expressway was briefly shut down for nearly an hour before opening up again around 7:45 a.m.