Infant dies after being left in vehicle for several hours in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Police say an 8-month-old infant girl died Tuesday after he was left in a car alone.

Police responded to a report of a child left in a vehicle around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Adventure Way.

Officers arrived to find that an 8-month-old girl was left in the vehicle along for “several hours.” Medics also responded and gave first aid to the infant.

She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The incident is under investigation.

Police did not provide any additional details.

CORRECTION: Chesapeake Police originally gave the wrong sex of the baby. It is a girl.

