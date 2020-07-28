Infant dies after being left in vehicle for several hours in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Police say an 8-month-old infant girl died Tuesday after he was left in a car alone.
Police responded to a report of a child left in a vehicle around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Adventure Way.
Officers arrived to find that an 8-month-old girl was left in the vehicle along for “several hours.” Medics also responded and gave first aid to the infant.
She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
The incident is under investigation.
Police did not provide any additional details.
CORRECTION: Chesapeake Police originally gave the wrong sex of the baby. It is a girl.
