CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Indian River Library in Chesapeake will be closed this weekend after a vehicle crashed into the building.

According to a tweet from the City of Chesapeake, the library will be closed on Feb. 24 and 25 due to a vehicle accident involving the building.

Officials say there were no injuries reported in the accident and decisions regarding next week’s library hours will be forthcoming.