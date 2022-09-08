CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — There’s an increased police presence at Indian River High on Thursday after authorities say a student was assaulted off campus by multiple people on Wednesday afternoon.

Chesapeake police said the assault happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of Candlewood Circle, and one of the suspects was armed and discharged the gun during the assault.

The victim wasn’t shot, but was treated at the scene by medics for injuries from the assault.

Investigators have identified two of the suspects, police say, but haven’t released their names or additional information. They did say the suspects were a mixture of adults and juveniles.

The investigation is ongoing.

Principal Naomi Dunbar sent a message out to the school community, saying “the safety of all students and staff continues to be our top priority and we remain vigilant in maintaining a safe school environment.”