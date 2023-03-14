CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Students at Indian River High School in Chesapeake are learning an important skill to save lives.

The school has recently become the new recipient of hands-only CPR kits provided by the collaboration between Chesapeake Regional Healthcare and the American Heart Association enabling local students to learn hands-only CPR.

Chesapeake Regional Healthcare CEO Reese Jackson Chesapeake City Public Schools Dr. Jared Cotton visited the school on Thursday.

According to the American Heart Association, about 90% of people who suffer out-of-hospital cardiac arrests die. CPR, especially if performed immediately, can double or triple a cardiac arrest victim’s chance of survival.