Officials: Person driving with unrestrained child, radar detector flees CBBT police

The driver was later stopped in Chesapeake by Virginia State Police troopers.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities say a driver who fled Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel police was stopped at the interchange of I-64 and I-464 in Chesapeake.

Edward Spencer, chief of CBBT police, said the driver pulled up to a toll lane on the Eastern Shore side of the bridge-tunnel around 12:25 p.m. with an unrestrained child and a radar detector, which is illegal in Virginia.

Spencer said an officer saw this at the toll plaza and told the driver to pull over, but he didn’t and took off down the bridge-tunnel.

The suspect reached speeds of 100 mph during the ensuing chase. CBBT police backed off for the safety of the unrestrained child, Spencer said.

Virginia State Police took over the chase after the driver left the bridge-tunnel, Spencer said.

State Police Sgt. Michelle Anaya said troopers spotted the vehicle traveling along Northampton Boulevard. Troopers were able to stop the driver on I-64 East at the I-464 exit ramp.

As the driver was stopping their vehicle, it slid down the embankment. No one was injured, Anaya said.

According to Anaya, there were two adults and a child in the vehicle, which had damage from a hit-and-run crash in Virginia Beach

The scene at the interchange caused eastbound traffic to be heavily delayed during the early afternoon hours of Tuesday.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more about the chase and what charges the driver may be facing. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.