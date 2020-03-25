In support of southeastern Virginia COVID-19 relief efforts, USAA commits $150,000 to local nonprofits

Chesapeake

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – USAA announced in a news release on Wednesday that it will commit $150,000 to the southeastern Virginia community in an effort to help combat the coronavirus shutdown.

The financial services company stated that they plan to support the United Way of South Hampton Roads and the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore to aid in relief efforts. 

According to the release, the funds are to help provide food and other needed support to Virginians.

“This unprecedented time is creating challenges for our community, especially for those most vulnerable,” said Ray LaSalle, USAA Chesapeake Regional Vice President. “We have been in close communications with local nonprofits to understand their specific needs in responding to this pandemic.”

The company’s corporate communications office released that as a whole, about 66% of employees are currently working from home or on leave with the goal to have at 100% by March 27. The Fortune 500 also invested nearly $2 million in nonprofits to support USAA campus communities.

As for the Chesapeake branch, it currently has about 600 employees of which, about 95% are able to work from home or on leave. Additionally, it has reduced onsite campus traffic by approximately 57% since February.

Employees were given three weeks of emergency paid leave if they if they could not work due to the virus. The statement also said that the company plans to “match employee donations of up to $500 to nonprofits.”

More coverage on closures and businesses impacted by the coronavirus.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Runny Nose
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
What should I do if...?

I display any of the symptoms?

• Call ahead before you go to the doctor's office or emergency room
• Stay away from other people
• Do not handle any pets or animals

I’ve been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19?

• Call your doctor immediately.

I can’t find anywhere that sells disinfectant wipes or hand sanitizer?

Follow this guide to safely make your own hand sanitizer

It's the weekend and I can't get ahold of my doctor?

• Call the emergency room first and inform them you are displaying COVID-19 symptoms.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories