In support of southeastern Virginia COVID-19 relief efforts, USAA commits $150,000 to local nonprofits

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – USAA announced in a news release on Wednesday that it will commit $150,000 to the southeastern Virginia community in an effort to help combat the coronavirus shutdown.

The financial services company stated that they plan to support the United Way of South Hampton Roads and the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore to aid in relief efforts.

According to the release, the funds are to help provide food and other needed support to Virginians.

“This unprecedented time is creating challenges for our community, especially for those most vulnerable,” said Ray LaSalle, USAA Chesapeake Regional Vice President. “We have been in close communications with local nonprofits to understand their specific needs in responding to this pandemic.”

The company’s corporate communications office released that as a whole, about 66% of employees are currently working from home or on leave with the goal to have at 100% by March 27. The Fortune 500 also invested nearly $2 million in nonprofits to support USAA campus communities.

As for the Chesapeake branch, it currently has about 600 employees of which, about 95% are able to work from home or on leave. Additionally, it has reduced onsite campus traffic by approximately 57% since February.

Employees were given three weeks of emergency paid leave if they if they could not work due to the virus. The statement also said that the company plans to “match employee donations of up to $500 to nonprofits.”

More coverage on closures and businesses impacted by the coronavirus.

Latest News