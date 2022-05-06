CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A stomach illness going around Grassfield Elementary in Chesapeake is suspected to be norovirus.

The Chesapeake Health District sent out a statement to Grassfield parents on Thursday, and said an investigation has been launched to find the possible source and prevent further spread.

Norovirus is very contagious and causes vomiting and diarrhea. It’s found in the stool or vomit of infected people and can be passed on by touching an infected surface and then touching the mouth, and by eating or drinking things that have been contaminated by food handlers.

Symptoms of norovirus include stomach cramps, vomiting and non-bloody diarrhea, the health department says, with other symptoms such as headache, low-grade fever (101 degrees) and chills. The symptoms start 1-2 days after exposure and last 1-2 days.

Frequent disinfection of surfaces and hand washing can help prevent the virus from spreading, and bleach is recommended. The infected person should use a separate bathroom from the rest of the household.

A concerned Grassfield teacher who wished to remain anonymous reached out Friday morning and said many students and teachers have been out sick and she was concerned that the school was not being cleaned properly.

The school is still operating on a normal schedule for Friday. The investigation is ongoing.