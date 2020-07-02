I-64 Southside Widening and High Rise Bridge Expansion Project will cause detours and delays

Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Department of Transportation says overnight directional closures on I-64 near the Great Bridge Boulevard Overpass in Chesapeake will result in
nightly detours.

There will be continued construction of the Great Bridge Boulevard Bridge overpass as a part of the ongoing I-64 Southside Widening and High Rise Bridge Project.

Travelers can expect nightly detours, first of westbound I-64, then of eastbound I-64 near the Great Bridge Boulevard overpass beginning as early as Saturday night, July 11, through as late as early Friday morning, June 24.

A full directional closure is scheduled each night from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m with only one direction of the interstate detoured at a time, VDOT said in a press release.

The closures will allow crews to erect beams for the new Great Bridge Boulevard Overpass over I-64.

Motorists traveling westbound on I-64 towards Virginia Beach will be expected to detour at Exit 296 (US-17/ George Washington Highway) and continue on the following detour:

  • Left on George Washington Highway (US-17 North)
  • Right on S. Military Highway
  • Cross the Gilmerton Bridge
  • Exit right to 464 S
  • Exit 1A to 64 W (towards Virginia Beach)
  • Continue on 64 W

The Virginia Department of Transportation says motorists traveling eastbound on I-64 towards Bowers Hill will be detoured at Exit 291A to I-464 and continue on the following detour:

  • Exit 291A to I-464
  • Exit 2 to Military Highway (US-13)
  • Left on S. Military Highway (US-13 South)
  • Cross the Gilmerton Bridge
  • Exit right to I-64

VDOT says construction schedules are pending weather or unforeseen circumstances.

For more information and a full listing of project traffic alerts, construction timelines, and other information, visit the project website at 64highrise.org.

