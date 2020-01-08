HVAC unit on Chesapeake Applebee’s rooftop catches fire Tuesday

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Fire crews in Chesapeake responded to an Applebee’s restaurant Tuesday night after the business’s HVAC unit caught on fire.

There were no injuries reported.

Firefighters responded to the restaurant, at 4132 Portsmouth Boulevard, at 6:08 p.m., the Chesapeake Fire Department wrote in a news release.

Crews arrived six minutes later to find smoke coming from the restaurant.

The fire was traced to a rooftop HVAC unit.

Firefighters confined the fire to the unit and extinguished it at 6:35 p.m.

Smoke damage was “widespread” throughout the restaurant.

The business is closed due to the fire.

The cause is under investigation, fire officials said.

