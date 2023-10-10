NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads Transit is exploring high-capacity transit options in Chesapeake.

High-capacity transit options could come in the form of an express bus, a light rail, or a bus rapid transit (BRT) line.

HRT and the city are evaluating the need for high-capacity transit service and which alternatives would best connect Chesapeake with the rest of the service area.

“HRT and the city of Chesapeake are exploring high-capacity transit alignment and technology options to improve Chesapeake’s transportation network to enhance the City’s mobility, economy, and growth plans,” said Chesapeake Mayor Rick West. “Improved connections would enhance regional accessibility for everyone, reduce congestion, and improve safety on parallel roadways.”

The public is invited to learn more at one of several public meeting that will be held in October. The following is a list of the dates, times and locations for the meetings:

Public Meeting

Tuesday, Oct. 17, 5 – 7 p.m.

Hyatt Place Chesapeake/Greenbrier

709 Eden Way

Served by HRT Bus Routes 13 and 24

Tuesday, Oct. 17, 5 – 7 p.m. Hyatt Place Chesapeake/Greenbrier 709 Eden Way Served by HRT Bus Routes 13 and 24 Pop-Up Event

Wednesday, Oct.18, 2 – 4 p.m.

Robert Hall Transfer Center

Robert Hall Blvd. & Military Highway

Served by HRT Bus Routes 6,13, 14, 15, 24 and 57

Wednesday, Oct.18, 2 – 4 p.m. Robert Hall Transfer Center Robert Hall Blvd. & Military Highway Served by HRT Bus Routes 6,13, 14, 15, 24 and 57 Public Meeting

Thursday, Oct. 19, 4 – 6 p.m.

South Norfolk Memorial Library

801 Poindexter Street

Served by HRT Bus Route 58

Click here to learn more.