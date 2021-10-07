How you can help ‘Strike Out’ domestic violence

CHESAPEAKE, Va (WAVY) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Local organizations working to break the cycle have seen an increased need during the pandemic. That’s why they’re asking for your help.

This month you can help “Strike Out” domestic violence in a bowling tournament to benefit the HER Shelter and the HOPE program at Chesapeake Regional Hospital.

It’ll be a fun day of friendly competition to draw attention to a serious problem.

“It seems that cases are getting more extreme,” Olivia Smithberger, executive director at HER Shelter told WAVY.

Meredith Noha, coordinator of the HOPE program, is seeing it too.

“Some strangulation, broken bones, just more damage is being inflicted,” she said,

The pandemic has spared no one. As issues of food scarcity, child care scarcity and lost income weigh on people, some of these programs are seeing more victims are seeking shelter and services.

As a result, HER Shelter’s budget exploded.

“Our budget from the start of the pandemic has increased by about $300,000,” Smithberger said.

The hotel budget alone for overflow and to ensure social distancing, she said, went from $8,000 to $70,000 in one year.

“We’ve been very lucky that we have received grant support and other funds to assist with some of those needs but it definitely has increased our need for fundraising and having money to help clients with the things that grants don’t cover,” she said.

The tournament will take place at Bowlero, across the street from the hospital, 112 Medical Parkway, on Sunday, Oct. 24 from 1-3 p.m.

“Our hope is people realize that it happens and is happening to somebody they know they just aren’t aware of it,” Noha said.

You can form a team or just come out and play on your own. Tickets are $30 and include two hours of bowling, pizza and soda.

To sign up or learn more click here.