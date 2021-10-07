How you can help ‘Strike Out’ domestic violence

CHESAPEAKE, Va (WAVY) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Local organizations working to break the cycle have seen an increased need during the pandemic. That’s why they’re asking for your help.
This month you can help “Strike Out” domestic violence in a bowling tournament to benefit the HER Shelter and the HOPE program at Chesapeake Regional Hospital.
It’ll be a fun day of friendly competition to draw attention to a serious problem.
“It seems that cases are getting more extreme,” Olivia Smithberger, executive director at HER Shelter told WAVY.
Meredith Noha, coordinator of the HOPE program, is seeing it too.
“Some strangulation, broken bones, just more damage is being inflicted,” she said,
The pandemic has spared no one. As issues of food scarcity, child care scarcity and lost income weigh on people, some of these programs are seeing more victims are seeking shelter and services.
As a result, HER Shelter’s budget exploded.
“Our budget from the start of the pandemic has increased by about $300,000,” Smithberger said.
The hotel budget alone for overflow and to ensure social distancing, she said, went from $8,000 to $70,000 in one year.
“We’ve been very lucky that we have received grant support and other funds to assist with some of those needs but it definitely has increased our need for fundraising and having money to help clients with the things that grants don’t cover,” she said.
The tournament will take place at Bowlero, across the street from the hospital, 112 Medical Parkway, on Sunday, Oct. 24 from 1-3 p.m.
“Our hope is people realize that it happens and is happening to somebody they know they just aren’t aware of it,” Noha said.
You can form a team or just come out and play on your own. Tickets are $30 and include two hours of bowling, pizza and soda.
To sign up or learn more click here.
10 On Your Side has compiled a list of local and national resources for residents to fight and prevent domestic violence and child abuse.
In the United States, about 1 in 4 women and nearly 1 in 10 men have experienced intimate partner violence (IPV) including sexual violence, physical violence, or stalking by an intimate partner during their lifetime, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Domestic Violence Prevention Resources
10 On Your Side is committed to help Break The Cycle of domestic violence in Hampton Roads.
Here is a link to all of the local groups or agencies we have highlighted. The page also shares testimonials of survivors.
Here are some local and national resources for victims in need of help.
Transitions Family Violence Services in Hampton
- Phone: 757-722-2261
- Offers emergency shelter and crisis services
- 24- hour Crisis Hotline (757) 723-7774
YWCA South Hampton Roads in Norfolk
- Phone: 757-625-4248
- Offers counseling, youth and crisis services.
- 24-hour Crisis Hotline: 757-251-0144
LGBTQ Life Center in Norfolk
- Provides: Intimate partner abuse counseling and support group, safety planning, crisis intervention and education sessions. Assistance with emergency housing and legal services. Youth services and support groups.
- 757-640-0929
- info@lgbtlifecenter.org
Military Family Advocacy Program in Norfolk
- Provides: Prevention of family violence, victim safety/protection, offender accountability, rehabilitative education/counseling, and command intervention
- 757-444-2230
- Domestic Abuse Victim Advocate (DAVA)after hours: 757-438-4180
Avalon Center in Williamsburg
- Phone: 757-258-5022
- Offers transitional housing, emergency shelter, youth services, legal advice, and counseling.
- 24-hour Crisis Hotline: 757- 258-5051
Samaritan House Inc. in Virginia Beach
- Phone: 757-631-0710
- Offers counseling, emergency shelter placement, and safety planning.
- 24-hour Crisis Hotline 757-430-2120
HER Shelter in Portsmouth
- Phone: 757-485-1445
- Offers emergency services, court assistance, shelter, employment, housing assistance.
- Hotline: 757-485-3384
National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1−800−799−7233
Virginia Domestic Abuse Hotline: 1-800-838-8238
About 11 million women and 5 million men who reported experiencing sexual violence, physical violence, or stalking by an intimate partner in their lifetime said that they first experienced these forms of violence before the age of 18.
At least 1 in 7 children have experienced child abuse or neglect in the past year and in 2018 nearly 1,770 children died of abuse and neglect in the United States, according to the CDC.
Prevent Child Abuse America – Coronavirus Resources & Tips for Parents, Children & Others.
Child abuse and neglect are serious problems that can have lasting harmful effects on its victims. For more information on preventing child abuse and neglect check out resources from the CDC or call The Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-422-4453 for help.