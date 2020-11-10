House significantly damaged by fire in Chesapeake Monday

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Fire officials in Chesapeake say a house sustained significant damage after a fire Monday night.

Fire crews were called to the 2000 block of Buckland Street at 8:11 p.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls about a house on fire.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames visible from outside the house.

The fire was marked under control at 9:25 p.m.

There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

