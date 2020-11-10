House significantly damaged by fire in Chesapeake Monday

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Fire officials in Chesapeake say a house sustained significant damage after a fire Monday night.
Fire crews were called to the 2000 block of Buckland Street at 8:11 p.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls about a house on fire.
Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames visible from outside the house.
The fire was marked under control at 9:25 p.m.
There were no injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
Latest Posts:
- $10M in funding that would have freed up cash for VB Municipal Center renovations nixed from state budget
- Taco Bell invites Virginia Beach residents to socially distanced hiring parties
- To support small businesses, on Tuesday Isle of Wight is selling gift cards that double in value
- Fall foliage: Players reactions to November Masters Tournament
- Man arrested by US Marshals in connection with Elizabeth City homicide