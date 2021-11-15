House fire on Shell Road in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Shell Road at Faulk Street in Chesapeake is currently closed to traffic due to a house fire in the area.
A tweet from Chesapeake Roads says there is no estimated time when the road will reopen.
According to Capt. Bradley with Chesapeake Fire, crews had the fire under control by 11:15 a.m. He said more information will be released soon.
