House fire on Shell Road in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Shell Road at Faulk Street in Chesapeake is currently closed to traffic due to a house fire in the area.

A tweet from Chesapeake Roads says there is no estimated time when the road will reopen.

According to Capt. Bradley with Chesapeake Fire, crews had the fire under control by 11:15 a.m. He said more information will be released soon.

Stay with WAVY TV 10 for updates.