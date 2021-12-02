House fire on Featherbed Drive in Chesapeake caused by electrical issue, no injuries reported

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — No injuries were reported after a house caught fire on Featherbed Drive in the Indian River section of Chesapeake early Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called to the 2400 block of Featherbed Drive, off Providence Road not far from Battlefield Blvd., and found smoke coming from the front door of the two-story home.

Firefighters got the fire under control at 5:10 a.m. and said the home’s occupants were able to get out safely after being alerted by smoke detectors.

The fire was found to be due to an electrical issue and the home’s occupants did not need lodging arrangements.

