House fire leaves one with injuries in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Crews responded to a fire in Chesapeake on Saturday afternoon that left one person with injuries.

The call came in just before 3:30 p.m. for a report of a residential fire in the 4300 block of Center Mast Crest in the Bowers Hill section of Chesapeake.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find heavy smoke and flames in the kitchen area of the home. Officials say the fire was out by 4 p.m.

One family member was transported to a local hospital for injuries as a result of the fire. Three dogs were in the home at the time of the fire but were not injured.

There is no update on the person’s condition as of yet.

This is a breaking news story.