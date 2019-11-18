Live Now
No injuries reported after kitchen fire in Chesapeake

Chesapeake

(Photo courtesy: Chesapeake Fire Department)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — There were no injuries reported following a house fire on Border Road in Chesapeake.

Residents will be relocated from the house, however.

The house fire occurred in the 2500 block of Border Road and was called in at 2:36 p.m., according to a news release. Fire crews arrived eight minutes later and found smoke coming from the roof line of the home.

Fire officials say the fire happened in the kitchen. Residents were not home at the time of the fire.

Border Road was closed between Bethel and Drayton roads, Chesapeake Roads posted on Twitter at 3:16 p.m.

The fire was brought under control at 2:59 p.m. and determined to be accidental.

