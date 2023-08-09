CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake firefighters have responded to a house fire Wednesday morning in the Grassfield area near the Great Dismal Swamp.

The Chesapeake Fire Department said at 5:25 a.m. they were working the fire in the 2400 block of Herring Ditch Road. The call came in at 4:40 a.m. and the residents evacuated ahead of time.

There are few details at this time, including the cause, but a photo from the scene shows big flames back in a wooded area. Firefigh

