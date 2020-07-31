Homicide investigation underway on Washington Dr. in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A man was the victim of a homicide overnight in Chesapeake.

Officers were called to a home in the 700 block of Washington Drive just after 1 a.m. Friday for the report of an injured person.

They arrived to find a man who had been shot multiple times. He died at the scene.

Police are investigating his death as a homicide. There is no suspect description or any additional information about the case at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP℠, submit a tip on line at P3TIPS.COM, or on their smart phone in the APP store at P3TIPS.

