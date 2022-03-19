CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Chesapeake are investigating a homicide after a man was shot Saturday afternoon in the Indian River section of the city.

According to police, the man was shot several times around 2:50 p.m. in the 200 block of Providence Road. That’s near N. Battlefield Boulevard.

When police arrived on the scene, they learned a man was shot after an altercation at the Holly Point Shopping Center. He was treated on the scene and taken to a hospital where he later died.

The victim has not been identified.

Police say there is no suspect information, but the investigation is ongoing.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more.