Homicide investigation underway in Chesapeake, subject in custody

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A homicide investigation is underway in Chesapeake after an incident early Sunday morning.

Officials got a call at approximately 9 o’clock Sunday morning about a death investigation in the 3400 block of West Landing Drive.

The victim was pronounced dead when authorities got to the scene.

Reports say that a subject is in custody.

Officials have not released further information about the incident as it remains under investigation.

