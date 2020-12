CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake firefighters responded to a house fire Wednesday morning in the Great Bridge area.

Firefighters say it’s in the 1300 block of Wilrose Trace. Dispatchers got the call at 7:53 a.m.

No other details were available in a tweet, but smoke could be seen coming from the home.

Firefighters also responded to a fire at an abandoned home on the 1400 block of Atlantic Avenue. No injuries were reported and that fire is under investigation.