CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Holy Temple Church In Chesapeake is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on March 19.

The free clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will offer first, second and booster shots. Individuals will be able to choose from the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine. Minors must be accompanied by an adult. Masks are required.

Individuals are asked to bring a previous vaccination card, if available.

For more information, visit www.holytemplechurch.net.