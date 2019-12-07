High Rise Bridge expansion to detour motorists around bridge this weekend

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — An ongoing expansion project is slated to close the High Rise Bridge this weekend, as well as next weekend.
The bridge will be fully closed and a detour in place for certain periods Dec. 8-9, 14-15 and 15-16, according to VDOT.
Those times include:
- Sunday, December 8, at 11 p.m. to Monday, December 9, at 4 a.m.
- Saturday, December 14, at 11 p.m. to Sunday, December 15, at 6 a.m.
- Sunday, December 15, at 11 p.m. to Monday, December 16, at 4 a.m.
Motorists traveling on I-64 westbound will be detoured at exit 296 and continue on the following detour:
- Left on George Washington Highway (US-17 North)
- Right on S. Military Highway
- Cross the Gilmerton Bridge
- Exit right to 464 S
- Exit 1A to 64 W (towards Virginia Beach)
- Continue on 64 W
Motorists traveling on I-64 eastbound will be detoured at exit 291A and continue on the following detour:
- Exit 291A to I-464
- Exit 2 to Military Highway (US-13)
- Left on S. Military Highway (US-13 South)
- Cross the Gilmerton Bridge
- Exit right to I-64