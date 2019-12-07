High Rise Bridge expansion to detour motorists around bridge this weekend

Chesapeake

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — An ongoing expansion project is slated to close the High Rise Bridge this weekend, as well as next weekend.

The bridge will be fully closed and a detour in place for certain periods Dec. 8-9, 14-15 and 15-16, according to VDOT.

Those times include:

  • Sunday, December 8, at 11 p.m. to Monday, December 9, at 4 a.m.
  • Saturday, December 14, at 11 p.m. to Sunday, December 15, at 6 a.m.
  • Sunday, December 15, at 11 p.m. to Monday, December 16, at 4 a.m.

Motorists traveling on I-64 westbound will be detoured at exit 296 and continue on the following detour:

  • Left on George Washington Highway (US-17 North)
  • Right on S. Military Highway
  • Cross the Gilmerton Bridge
  • Exit right to 464 S
  • Exit 1A to 64 W (towards Virginia Beach) 
  • Continue on 64 W

Motorists traveling on I-64 eastbound will be detoured at exit 291A and continue on the following detour:

  • Exit 291A to I-464
  • Exit 2 to Military Highway (US-13)
  • Left on S. Military Highway (US-13 South)
  • Cross the Gilmerton Bridge
  • Exit right to I-64

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories