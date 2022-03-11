High Rise Bridge construction to shift traffic next week

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Drivers in Chesapeake can expect a shift to traffic patterns in the eastbound lanes of I-64 starting next week.

The changes are part of the High Rise Bridge expansion project and are expected to start as early as Thursday morning, March 17. Traffic will be shifted slightly to the outside lanes between Shell Road and the High Rise Bridge.

VDOT officials say this will allow them to safely complete work in the median.

In preparation, drivers can expect single-lane closures each night from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night between Monday, March 14 and Thursday, March 17.

Additionally, the George Washington Highway south on-ramp to I-64 west will be closed Monday, March 14, and Tuesday, March 15, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The northbound ramp at the same exit will be closed Monday, March 14, to Wednesday, March 16, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Those two closures will alternate.