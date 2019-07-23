High heat keeps local AC technicians busy

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The extreme heat has kept service technicians very busy this week. Lead service technician L.T. Brownlow with Kellam Mechanical says when the temperature spikes, so do the number of calls they get.

It’s his job to find what’s causing AC units to stop working, or what’s causing them to not work properly.

“The line coming off of the system is extremely hot, and on a day like today, it should be hot, but not hot to the point where I cant hold it,” Brownlow said.

Lori Houge says the AC in her family’s house just wasn’t doing its job. “We noticed that it seemed like the temperature was crawling the air conditioner wasn’t keeping up,” Houge said.

They knew they needed a technician, and fast.

“The last two days have been really, really bad, this is the lowest it’s been, it’s usually 85 or higher in here,” Houge said.

With a quick inspection, Brownlow knew the problem. The system needed to be cleaned and properly maintained.

“Right now, we’re going to spray it off, pull all the junk out of here, so it can drain properly,” Brownlow said.

He says this will help move air like it’s supposed to work. He says you should keep your system properly maintained just like you would a car, to keep it running smoothly.