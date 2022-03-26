CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Residents across the Hampton Roads community were able to receive free dental extractions during a weekend clinic in Chesapeake.

The Virginia Dental Association Foundation’s (VDAF) Mission of Mission (MOM) program partnered with the Chesapeake Care Clinic (CCC) to provide about 100 free dental extractions on Friday and Saturday at the Chesapeake Care Clinic on S. Military Highway in Chesapeake.

Dentists and oral surgeons were on-site to complete the procedures.

Courtesy – Virginia Dental Association Foundation

Founded in 1996 as the charitable and outreach arm of the Virginia Dental Association, the VDAF is a nonprofit organization aiming to provide access to dental care for underserved and underinsured residents in Virginia.