Hampton Roads Exotic Pet Expo comes to Chesapeake this weekend

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Roads Exotic Pet Retail Expo is in town this weekend.

The expo runs Saturday, Feb. 20, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. and then on Sunday, Feb. 21, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

“Tons of exotic animals to purchase and to see. Stock up on your feeder insects and rodents for your scaly pets. Also, tons of discounted dry good products such as enclosures, light bulbs, and everything to set up your exotic pets,” the website says.

Officials said that CDC guidelines will be followed and social distancing will be in effect. Everyone in the building will have their temperatures checked and a mask must be worn at all times.

