‘Growing Fighters’ domestic violence support group holds boxing event Saturday

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A new domestic violence support group is set to “champion” the boxing ring Saturday morning.

This new group is called the Growing Fighters. It was organized by Neisha Himes an abuse survivor and founder of the Girls Recognizing Our Worth (GROW) Foundation.

“Sometimes support groups can get heavy. You’re releasing what’s going on in your head, what you’re feeling and what’s on your heart. You’re also taking in what other people are saying. That can be heavy. Vicarious trauma is real.”

She says she wanted to come up with way to empower survivors.

“How can we get the weight off, literally and figuratively? To work out together, in sync, then have some survivors get in the ring.”

The group will meet with a counselor for an hour then workout with boxing training.

“You do not have to be a professional boxer, the fact that you are just getting in the ring is a mental battle in itself. To convince yourself to get in the ring, stand up, and put your hands up. It’s just an amazing feeling. I’m just looking forward to survivors overcoming their emotional or mental trauma.”

It’s happening at MatchBout boxing at 820 Greenbrier Circle Suite 15 in Chesapeake from 8-10 a.m.

“When you get into the ring you may not know what a one, two, three is right now, but when you leave your first session you will. Then we will continue to go on to help build that confidence, build that sisterhood or brotherhood.”

Himes says boxing helped her after leaving a toxic relationship.

“Boxing was very therapeutic in my survivor journey, it still is to this day. I’ve been boxing for about seven years now.”

The group is open to everyone: men, women, and the LGBTQ+ community.

You must be an abuse survivor and 18 or older to participate.

“We can all heal together. We can all build each other up together.”

To sign up for the class, you can email info@growfoundationva.org. It is $10.

If you miss this class, there is another every third Saturday of the month.