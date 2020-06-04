Groups collaborate to provide free COVID-19 testing at Geneva Square in Chesapeake

In this Friday, April 24, 2020 photo, Wayne State University medical school student Michael Moentmann swabs Leon Wheeler’s nostril at a COVID-19 testing center in Detroit. Moentmann, 23, had planned to observe surgeries this spring but then a highly contagious virus disrupted everything. So he’s volunteering in one of America’s hardest-hit cities, testing police officers, firefighters, bus drivers and other essential workers who keep Detroit running. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Several non-profit organizations have teamed up with the Chesapeake Regional Healthcare to provide free COVID-19 testing to an underserved community in Chesapeake.

The community testing will occur in the Geneva Square area of Deep Creek on Friday, June 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m

Chesapeake Regional Healthcare says the event will provide nasal-swab tests for up to 400 participants.

The health care provider says the results will be delivered confidentially in approximately 48 hours.

In addition to testing, participants will receive food boxes, hand sanitizer, face masks, and other items through partnerships with local organizations.

Tests and supplies will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis. Participants are encouraged to be patient and practice social distancing.

“To combat COVID-19 and encourage prevention, our efforts to educate the public include self-awareness and concern for others. They are of utmost importance and one of the primary reasons we are testing within the community,” said Reese Jackson, President & CEO of Chesapeake Regional Healthcare.

Nearly 20,000 masks and 20,000 bottles of hand sanitizer have been donated to the City of Chesapeake for those at elevated risk of death from COVID-19.

The Urban League of Hampton Roads, the Virginia Office Of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Chesapeake Regional Healthcare, Chesapeake Health Department, as well as other community leaders are sponsoring the event.

