Greenbrier Christian Academy will lift mask mandate after Thanksgiving

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Greenbrier Christian Academy will lift the school’s mask mandate after Thanksgiving.

Dr. Ron White, the school superintendent, made an announcement on YouTube Monday.

In the announcement, White said it had been five weeks since the private Christian school had its “last COVID contact with any student or any parent, or anybody affiliated with the school.”

Greenbrier Christian Academy teaches students in preschool and K-12. It’s located at 311 Kempsville Road.

As of Monday morning, White said he had checked and there were no students or parents being tested for COVID-19 at that time.

Therefore, the superintendent said he would lift the mask mandate after Thanksgiving. Students who return from the break the following Monday won’t need to wear a mask unless their families want them to.

Families who want their students to still wear masks should notify the school so they can enforce the masks for those students.

“Hopefully this is going to give a little bit of relief as we go into the Christmas season,” he said.

If cases pick back up after the holidays, White said the mandate will be put back into place.