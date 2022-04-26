CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Members of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service celebrated the grand opening of a new TRACK Trail at Great Dismal Swamp.

The grand opening for the new trail was held over the weekend. The new trail is sponsored by the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation and the Chesapeake Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).



Officials say the new trail is designed to “engage kids and families in outdoor recreation to foster lifelong wellness and meaningful connections to nature.”

The trail’s Quest for Dragons activity helps kids learn about the myriad of dragonflies, while the Tracks and Traces and Types of Trees brochures help families identify signs of wildlife and trees that can be found in the refuge. The site-specific Great Dismal Swamp brochure provides educational information about the local ecology and history of the area.

Kids who participate in the program can register their TRACK Trail adventures HERE to earn a series of prizes designed to make their next outdoor adventure even more fun and meaningful.

Since the program’s inception, more than 1-million TRACK Trail adventures have been completed.