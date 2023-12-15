CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk District’s U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced that the Great Dismal Swamp Canal will be temporarily closed.

Starting on Jan. 8 through March 31, the Great Dismal Swamp Canal will be closed to boating traffic due to a infrastructure refurbishment project at the Deep Creek Locks in Chesapeake.

People who wish to visit Lake Drummond will still be able to use the South Mills Locks in North Carolina and the various boat ramps along the Dismal Swamp Canal.

Boats passing through the Atlantic Intracoastal Water Way will be able to use the Albemarle and Chesapeake Canal as an alternate route while maintenance is underway.

People will still be able to canoe and kayak using the boat ramps along the canal.