CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A 17-year-old Great Bridge High School student has been charged in connection to bomb threats made to the school.

According to a spokesperson from the Chesapeake Fire Department, the 17-year-old girl is facing charges of two counts of threat to bomb (over the age of 15), and two felony charges of communicating threats to commit serious harm on school property.

Officials say the teen allegedly made the threats on April 20 and 21.

No further information has been released. Officials did not say if the teen is in custody at this time.