CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — As part of a national contest, students at Great Bridge High School have won $50,000 from Samsung.

The students were one of 10 finalists in the 12th annual Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest. The contest invites students in grades 6-12 to use STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) skills to help address local issues in their community.

“The students that participate in this program are fearless and continue to tackle some of the greatest national issues like sustainability and accessibility with the most innovative and creative solutions we’ve seen to date,” said Ann Woo, Senior Director of Corporate Citizenship, Samsung Electronics America. “From coast to coast, these students have taken charge of their future and we’re proud to see how they have creatively bridged STEM and social impact. We’re thankful to stand with and support another class of Solve for Tomorrow teachers and students as they set out to make an impact in their own – communities and the world”

Students at Great Bridge High School built a system known as AcceleRoute to help bus drivers build a personalized and efficient route. The program has students swipe a card when they board the bus that determined the most efficient way to get students home.

The program is designed to increases efficiency and bus ridership while reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

As a finalist, Great Bridge High School has $50,000 in Samsung technology and classroom supplies.

The community is now asked to vote for GBHS to be the Community Choice Winners who will receive an additional $10,000 for the school. People can vote online once a day until April 23.