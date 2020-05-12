Great Bridge Boulevard overpass closed to traffic on Thursday

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Great Bridge Boulevard overpass will be closed to traffic on Thursday with another possible closure Friday evening.
Due to the I-64 Southside Widening and High Rise Bridge Expansion Project, Great Bridge Boulevard between Tennyson Street and the I-64 off-ramp will be closed to all traffic beginning at 9 p.m. on Thursday, May 14 through 5 a.m. on Friday, May 15.
Officials say an additional closure will occur beginning at 9 p.m. on Friday, May 15 through 5 a.m. on Saturday, May 16 if needed.
This closure will allow construction crews to safely install new signage.
DETOUR:
Traveling South on Great Bridge Boulevard
- Right on Booker Street
- Left on Bainbridge Boulevard
- Left on Dominion Boulevard
- End detour and turn left/right on Great Bridge Boulevard
Traveling North on Great Bridge Boulevard
- Left on Dominion Boulevard
- Right on Bainbridge Boulevard
- End detour and turn left/right on Great Bridge Boulevard
View the progress of the Great Bridge Boulevard Bridge replacement project at any time, on these live cameras.
