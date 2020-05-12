Great Bridge Boulevard overpass closed to traffic on Thursday

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Great Bridge Boulevard overpass will be closed to traffic on Thursday with another possible closure Friday evening.

Due to the I-64 Southside Widening and High Rise Bridge Expansion Project, Great Bridge Boulevard between Tennyson Street and the I-64 off-ramp will be closed to all traffic beginning at 9 p.m. on Thursday, May 14 through 5 a.m. on Friday, May 15.

Officials say an additional closure will occur beginning at 9 p.m. on Friday, May 15 through 5 a.m. on Saturday, May 16 if needed.

This closure will allow construction crews to safely install new signage.

DETOUR:



Traveling South on Great Bridge Boulevard

Right on Booker Street

Left on Bainbridge Boulevard

Left on Dominion Boulevard

End detour and turn left/right on Great Bridge Boulevard

﻿Traveling North on Great Bridge Boulevard

Left on Dominion Boulevard

Right on Bainbridge Boulevard

End detour and turn left/right on Great Bridge Boulevard

View the progress of the Great Bridge Boulevard Bridge replacement project at any time, on these live cameras.

Latest Posts