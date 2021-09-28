Governor’s School for the Arts celebrates former student’s Tony Award

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 26: Adrienne Warren accepts the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical” onstage during the 74th Annual Tony Awards at Winter Garden Theatre on September 26, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

NORFOLK, Va (WAVY) — A Hampton Roads native is proving that sometimes dreams do come true.

Adrienne Warren, a graduate of the Governor’s School for the Arts, won her first Tony Award this weekend.

The Broadway star grew up in Chesapeake and graduated from GSA in 2005. 10 On Your Side talked with faculty in the musical theatre department.

“I won’t make any pretense, she was always special,” Associate Chair Jeff Warner said.

Her gift for music was clear as a baby. Her mother, Andrea Warren, said Adrienne Warren would sneak down the stairs at night to listen to her father rehearse songs for church.

“He finally picked her up and said, ‘Well you learn this song with me’ and that’s how she really got started,” Andrea Warren said.

Adrienne’s parents sat proudly in the audience watching Adrienne Warren take home the Tony.

“She came out from backstage and she sat on her dad’s lap and she cried, he cried, we were all crying,” Andrea Warren said.

Critics rave she rocked as Tina Turner, killing the vocals and a high-intensity workout in high heels.

“She would leave from a two-show day and not being able to walk,” Andrea Warren told WAVY.

Success doesn’t come easily, nor overnight. This was the 34-year-old actress’s second Tony nomination.

“We’ve seen her do the work and the result is because of the work she’s done I don’t know anybody who works harder,” Warner said.

Adrienne Warren is not just a lead actress, Warner said she is a leader.

She returned to the governor’s school via Zoom video during the pandemic to teach and inspire students. She also raises her voice on social justice issues and helps the homeless.

Both teachers and parents are proud of her professional accomplishments but agree there’s more to be proud of.

“I think what I’m more, we’re more, proud of is she has such a giving spirit and giving heart,” Andrea Warren said.

Adrienne Warren just announced her next big project will be a movie, “The Woman King,” with Viola Davis.