CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin is stopping in Chesapeake on Thursday.

His office says he’ll give remarks and talk tax relief at Jo-Kell Inc. in Chesapeake, a woman-owned electrical distributor.

It comes a day after the House of Delegates passed Youngkin’s emergency amendment to a bill that will make masking optional in all Virginia schools. Schools now must comply by no later than March 1.

Youngkin is expected in Chesapeake at 2 p.m. Look for more coverage coming up later today.