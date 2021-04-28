Gov. Northam signs law honoring Chesapeake woman, closing loophole for those with autism who go missing

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has signed a law that will close a loophole for people with autism.

It’s named in memory of the Chesapeake woman with autism who went missing last fall. The law creates an alert system when adults with autism go missing.



Hill, 29, wandered off from her home off Bainbridge Boulevard in October. She drowned in a swampy area about a mile away.

The measure sailed through the House of Delegates, 99-0, back in February.

Delegate Cliff Hayes spearheaded the legislation which closes a loophole between the Ashanti alert and amber alert systems.

Jamile was born premature, and Governor Northam, in his previous career as a pediatrician, had Jamile as a patient.

Autism Society’s Nicole Miller says the current law for autism Amber Alerts was targeted to minors because it was in response to several cases of children with autism wandering away from school.

The measure will take effect July 1.