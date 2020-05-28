Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast cancels in-person summer programs due to pandemic

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast, which serves girls in southeastern Virginia and northeastern North Carolina, has made changes in their summer program offerings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Scout leaders say the summer day and resident camps have been canceled and online.

Remote camp activities have been scheduled using the theme U-Pick: Summer Adventures with GSCCC.

“We made the difficult decision to cancel the on-site camp sessions and create an alternative for this summer due to health risks for all,” said Tracy Keller, the chief executive officer for the Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast, in a prepared statement in a news release.

“This is the first time we’ve had to take such an action but it was very necessary. We’re very fortunate to have a talented program team, led by our Outdoor Program Manager who has a master’s degree in environmental science, who have created activities that will be delivered virtually,” said Keller.

During the Sky Quest series of U-Pick: Summer Adventures with GSCCC, girls will learn about important changes to the sky that occur during the daytime and nighttime and explore how that relates to outer space virtually.

Campers will receive activity packets that can be done in their own backyards or patios and they will be given the opportunity to earn badges and patches along the way.

In addition, Girl Scouts and their families can participate in virtual programs that are free and can be found on their website’s Just for Me page.

If families are not familiar with Girl Scouts, the council is also offering free Discover Girl Scout webinars where parents can get information, meet staff, and ask questions.

