Girl led troopers on short pursuit on I-64 before crashing near High Rise Bridge, State Police say

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A girl led authorities on a short pursuit Monday morning on I-64 before crashing just ahead of the High Rise Bridge in Chesapeake.

Virginia State Police say they tried to stop the juvenile female driver (they didn’t give an exact age) for speed, and registration came back for another vehicle. Police say the girl refused to stop and continued on at a high rate of speed before crashing.

She was taken into custody and only suffered minor injuries, police say.

Police were still working the incident as of 7:50 a.m., and traffic was still backed up in the area. No other details were shared in a press release.