CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Starting this week, Jan. 27, Chesapeake’s Gilmerton Bridge will be closed for six weekends in a row.

Important bridge improvements will be done during the closure. It’s all a part of a project that’s to reduce the amount of future maintenance required for the counterweight system.

A marked detour utilizing I-64 and the high rise will be in place during the closures. Motorists will likely have to take I-464 or George Washington Highway southbound to get to Interstate 64.

The last closure won’t be until the weekend of March 3.

On top of the closures, the Gilmerton will also have extended openings to allow for boat traffic to swing through, which could last up to 20 minutes.